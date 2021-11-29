Honduras is set to elect its first female president, the ex-wife, president’s who was deposed in a 2009 coup.

According to the Associated Press, if preliminary results from Sunday are validated, Castro de Zelaya will become Honduras’ first female president soon.

Castro de Zelaya, 62, ran for President in each of the last three elections over the past 12 years. “The third time is the charm,” she has always remarked. If Castro de Zelaya is elected, she will be the first member of her family to serve as President of Honduras. In 2006, her husband, Manuel Zelaya, was elected President of Honduras. The Honduran Supreme Court ordered Zelaya’s detention in 2009 after he proposed constitutional revisions that would allow presidents to serve two consecutive terms. He was apprehended and deported.

Following the coup, Castro de Zelaya rose to notoriety, spearheading marches calling for the return of her husband. Castro de Zelaya was a prominent figure among Zelaya’s supporters when he founded the Libre, or Free Party.

In 2013, she ran for president for the first time. She described it as a campaign to free her country at a recent campaign rally.

“Because of the mafia that rules us, Honduras has been dubbed a narco-state, and we’ve also been dubbed the most corrupt country in Latin America,” Castro de Zelaya stated. “Now is the time, Hondurans, to say enough of the pain, poverty, and marginalization that our country endures.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Castro de Zelaya grew raised in the Honduran metropolis of Tegucigalpa, but after she married, she went to her husband’s rural district of Olancho, which is noted for its cattle ranches.

They had four children together, and she had a modest position in her husband’s administration from 2006 to 2009, handling women’s and children’s initiatives.

Since her first election in 2013, Castro de Zelaya has been a major pain in the side of current President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was elected in 2013 and then received the blessing of the country’s highest court to run for re-election in 2017.

In 2017, Castro de Zelaya gave up her candidacy to Salvador Nasralla, a TV personality who ran against her.