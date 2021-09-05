Homotopia Festival 2021: Everything you need to know about this year’s event.

The Homotopia Festival will be returning to Liverpool later this year.

Annually in Liverpool, Homotopia is the UK’s longest-running LGBTQIA arts and culture festival.

From October 28 to November 14, the festival will take place across the city’s venues.

Various theatre, spoken word, and musical performances are featured at the annual festival.

Jade Anouka, Rosie Jones, Family Vogue Ball, and Dietrich will lead the program in 2021.

This year’s Homotopia theme is ‘Coming Out,’ which refers to a call to the LGBTQIA community to express their own tales in order for organizers to show support for artists and cultural establishments following months of lockdowns.

Jade Anouka, best known for her part in the BBC series His Dark Materials, is the artist in residence for 2021. Jade will conduct a performance class, a reading of her new play HEART, and a specially crafted audio tale about LGBTQIA parenting during her festival residency.

The schedule for Homotopia 2021 is jam-packed with activities and entertainment.

As she prepares to headline the line-up for ‘Queer, As In Funny,’ comedian RosIe Jones will debut a new act at this year’s festival. At the Capstone Theatre, the night will feature gay comedy talent and surprises, with more names to be announced.

The Family Vogue Ball will be presented by Darren Pritchard Dance. Four houses will compete in an epic vogue ball, in which a representative from each house will walk the runway, dance, and lip sync in the hopes of being crowned winner by the audience.

The new show, which combines theatre and Vogue Ball, was commissioned by Z-arts, Homotopia, and Black Gold Arts, with funding from Arts Council England.

Drag artist and cabaret star Peter Groom will also be performing in St George’s Hall, presenting Dietrich: Live in Liverpool, an uplifting production based on Marlene Dietrich.

The new cabaret, which is based on Dietrich’s worldwide solo show, is a song-centric event that takes the audience on a journey through some of the star’s most well-known songs, including Lili Marlene, Lola, and Falling in Love Again.

