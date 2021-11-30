Homes’shake’ as a result of an unexplained loud bang.

A mysterious ‘loud blast’ was reported across Merseyside, with many reporting that their homes shook.

The noise, which occurred about 7.20 p.m., surprised and baffled residents in Merseyside.

Bootle, Aintree, Walton, Orrel Park, and Litherland all heard the noise.

People asked if anyone else had heard the explosion on a local Facebook group.

“Did anyone else hear that really loud bang?” someone said in the group. “Do you live near Knowsley Road?” I’m near the Knowsley Road Post Office, and it sounded close.” “Aye, the house shook,” one woman said. I’m in the vicinity of Knowsley Road. Seaforth way sirens can be heard.” “Yeah, we leaped out of our skin… we’re off Peel Road (Bootle),” said another. The cause of the loud bang is unknown at this time.

There are no incidents in the region, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

People speculated that the sound might have come from the docks, while one nearby resident remarked, “It was a big bang and dull thud, the house shook.” “This isn’t your typical dock noise.” “Just off Marsh Lane and heard it – my dog started barking!” stated another individual who lives near the docks. I’m used to all of the dock noises, but that was a first!”