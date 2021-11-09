Homes will be equipped with a new tool to deter intruders.

To assist safeguard homes against burglaries, a new crime-fighting tool will be accessible.

Residents in Cheshire will be able to purchase and install SelectaDNA forensic kits in their houses.

Cheshire Police has spent over £170,000 on the kits, which may be attached to jewelry, laptops, and televisions.

When the SelectaDNA forensic coding solution is applied to objects, it leaves an invisible liquid that marks the skin of criminals who come into contact with it.

When the burglar is apprehended, cops can use specialized lights to see if the colorless liquid has left a mark on the culprit.

The liquid is labeled with a DNA code that can be linked to a specific crime.

The code can also be used to locate stolen property, allowing objects to be returned to their rightful owners.

The kits will be distributed to specified streets by nine local police units.

Residents who receive a kit will also receive a sticker to show in their windows, which will serve as a deterrence to criminals.

In the next weeks, street signs reminding residents of the crime-fighting tool will be placed throughout the county.

Jenny Sims, Assistant Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Burglary is a painful crime that leaves individuals feeling violated in their own homes, as we all know.

“As a result, we want to do everything we can to make people feel comfortable and dissuade criminals from committing burglary and other serious and acquisitive crimes in our county.

“This one-of-a-kind tool is one way to accomplish both.

“Criminals who plan to conduct these crimes risk being marked with the liquid in any of the residences they choose to target.

“They won’t realize the liquid is on them, and removing it will be extremely tough, making it simpler for authorities to discover them.

“This crime-fighting tool, as well as the larger Operation Shield program, will become more accessible and visible in communities around the county in the coming weeks.

“We hope that by creating an unpleasant atmosphere for offenders who choose to conduct crime in Cheshire, it will function as a deterrence.”

