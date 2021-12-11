Homes in the Wirral stand out with their spectacular Christmas decorations.

This year, Wirral residents have been busy decking their halls with gorgeous Christmas lights, figures, and inflatables – and they’ve gone all out.

People are embracing the festive atmosphere in a variety of ways, from inflatable sceneries to multi-colored grotto-esque illuminations.

The illuminated houses may be found all around the borough, from Wallasey and Oxton to Woodchurch and Noctorum, so we recommend dressing warmly and going on a merry house hunt.

Locals have singled out Templemore Road in Oxton, where residents have banded together in a festive spirit and lit up nearly the entire road in a stunning display.

Take a peek through our gallery above of amazing house displays if you’re the type who gets a warm fuzzy merry feeling when viewing Christmas lights.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the nicest decorations we’ve seen on the streets of Wirral, and we’re sure there are plenty more.

2021’S MOST SHOW-STOPPER FESTIVE HOUSES IN WIRRAL

