Homes in the Sefton Park area have been evacuated due to a large armed police operation.

Several inhabitants of Rutland Avenue have been evacuated from their homes as a result of an ongoing police operation.

Armed cops were stationed along the road all day Sunday and into the early morning hours of Monday.

After being asked to leave their homes late on Sunday night, a number of individuals were observed lugging bags.

Everything we know about the taxi explosion that resulted in terror arrests at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Taxis and at least two minibuses escorted people out of the area near Sefton Park, where Arundel Avenue meets Rutland Avenue.

Some people formed their own plans.