Homes have been searched as a result of the leaked CCTV footage of Matt Hancock.

Following the disclosure of Matt Hancock’s CCTV footage, two homes were raided and computer equipment were taken.

Two properties in the south of England were raided on Thursday, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office, and laptops and other electronic equipment were taken.

After pictures of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo surfaced, the former healthy secretary resigned.

He also broke the coronavirus restrictions in effect at the time.

After EMCOR Group, the corporation that runs CCTV at the Department of Health and Social Care, submitted a notice of an alleged data breach, the information watchdog stated it was looking into it.

“ICO teams searched two residential locations in the south of England on Thursday July 15 2021 as part of the investigation,” the ICO said in a statement.

“As part of the operation, personal computer equipment and electronic devices were confiscated, and the ICO’s investigations into alleged violations of section 170 of the Data Protection Act 2018 are ongoing.”

Following the disclosure, security concerns have increased throughout Whitehall.

“It’s critical that all individuals, including staff and visitors to public buildings, have faith and confidence in the security of their personal data acquired by CCTV,” said Steve Eckersley, ICO head of investigations.

“In these cases, the ICO intends to investigate where there is a danger that other parties may have unlawfully accessed personal data quickly and effectively.”

“We are conducting a criminal investigation and will not make any additional comments until it is completed.”