Homeowners will be eligible for £7,000 incentives to replace gas boilers with environmentally friendly alternatives.

According to the International Energy Agency, gas boilers should no longer be marketed after 2025 in order to attain net-zero emission goals by 2050. (IEA).

From April 2022, a Clean Heat Grants program will assist households in funding environmentally suitable alternatives to gas boilers.

Heat pumps are one of the possible alternatives being examined, albeit moving from a gas boiler could cost £14,000 per home.

According to The Times, the government aims to spend £400 million removing gas heaters, with Clean Heat payments increasing from £4,000 to £7,000.

As Britons are encouraged to switch to greener boilers, this will help support roughly 60,000 heat pumps.

Heat pumps, which cost roughly £10,000 versus £1,000 for certain gas boilers, are better for the environment because they transmit heat using a tiny amount of power.

In addition to gas boilers, the government intends to prohibit the sale of new petrol and diesel cars beginning in 2030.