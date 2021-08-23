Homeowners could save hundreds of pounds by using a simple £6 security hack.

There is a brilliant £6 hack that will deter robbers from breaking into your home.

Experts have identified the most effective trending security tactics to try at home, with the hashtag #homesecurity receiving over 65 million views on social media platform TikTok.

The study was conducted after security company safe.co.uk conducted a nationwide poll to see what protection measures consumers employ at their homes.

According to the findings, 61 percent of households have no burglar alarm, 79 percent have no CCTV, and 12 percent have no property protection at all.

Thankfully, Amazon may have a solution that can assist.

A portable door lock is ideal for folks who rent properties or who are on the go. It is a go-to item for enhanced security when locking a door.

It’s a quick repair option to improve the security of home entrances that’s both compact and durable.

On Amazon, a portable door lock costs about £6 and potentially save you hundreds of pounds.

“Burglaries have decreased by 28%* compared to this time last year, and it’s critical that we continue to attempt to reduce these figures,” said Anthony Neary, managing director of safe.co.uk.

“People around the UK will be leaving their homes vacant to go to work, vacation overseas, and more after the lockdown restrictions are lifted, so now is the time to be as alert as ever.

“For security hacks, social media may be a very beneficial resource. We urge that people try out some of the tips shown in the TikTok videos to discover which ones work best for them and their possessions, so they can stay one step ahead of thieves.”

There are eight security tricks to help keep your house safe, ranging from how to set blinds to a £6 vital security purchase.