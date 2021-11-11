Homeowners are perplexed by new fireplaces and log burner regulations.

The cooler weather has arrived, and many people have already turned on their heaters or lit their fireplaces.

New restrictions governing the sale of coal and wet wood, on the other hand, have many people perplexed.

In an effort to reduce air pollution across the country, the government began banning the sale of fire fuels in May of this year.

In one region of Merseyside, your property made more money than you did.

However, many people are unsure whether this means they may keep their fireplace or log-burner in their home, according to the MEN.

There are currently over 2 million homes in the United States with an open fireplace that requires either coal or wet wood to operate.

However, according to a new survey by the Coal Merchants Federations, more than half of Britons (58%) have no idea what fuel they can now lawfully burn in their fireplace.

The government’s limitations, which took effect on May 1, 2021, make it illegal to sell bagged house coal and wet wood in units smaller than 2m3.

Wet wood sold in bigger quantities must now come with instructions on how to dry it before burning.

All manufactured solid fuels must now have a low sulphur level and produce very little smoke.

“Burning at home, particularly with conventional house coal or wet wood, is a major generator of the pollutant PM2.5, which has been classified by the World Health Organization as the most harmful air pollutant for human health,” according to the government laws.

“People with log burners and open fires can continue to use them, but they will be compelled to purchase cleaner alternative fuels, such as dry wood and manufactured solid fuels that emit less smoke, if they haven’t already.”

“Both of these cleaner alternatives are equally easy to obtain and burn more efficiently, making them more cost effective.

“Burning dry wood produces more heat and less soot than burning wet wood, resulting in up to a 50% reduction in emissions.”

“Summary ends.” A new plan will see all products verified and labeled with a “ready to burn” badge by suppliers.