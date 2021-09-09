Homeowners are increasingly converting their front yards into parking lots.

As homeowners want to transform their front gardens into paved-over driveways for their cars, many may be on the verge of extinction.

According to an insurer, the number of applications for dropped kerbs has surged in recent years as homeowners seek to alter the space in front of their homes.

According to Direct Line Home Insurance, more than one in ten (12%) people have already transformed some or all of their front garden into a driveway to ensure a parking space outside their home.

Nearly a fifth (18%) of these conversions occurred in London, with only 1% occurring in the north-east of England and 1% occurring in Northern Ireland.

Paving over gardens to create driveways, on the other hand, has environmental consequences, including probable flooding and increased traffic congestion.

Direct Line has discovered that the number of applications for dropped kerbs has increased over the last three years as a result of Freedom of Information requests to councils.

Councils received an estimated 14,500 planning requests for dropped kerbs in 2018-19, with that number expected to rise to 14,700 in 2020-21.

However, from 80% in 2018-19 to 74% in 2020-21, the proportion of granted applications has decreased.

Some residents have decided to take matters into their own hands. Direct Line discovered that over the last three years, there have been more than 7,500 investigations into driveway dropped kerbs that may have been constructed unlawfully.

The biggest reason individuals convert gardens to driveways is to make parking easier, to accommodate more than one car, and to keep automobiles safer, according to the insurer.

“Parking spots throughout many regions of the UK are in high demand,” said Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance. It’s interesting to see how kerb appeal has evolved to mean a dropped kerb rather than a lovely front yard, with parking taking precedence over grass and shrubs.

“Building a driveway frequently necessitates a lowered kerb, which necessitates obtaining planning permission from the local government.

"We would advise anyone considering this to do their homework to ensure they have all of the necessary licenses in place. It's also significant."