Homeless students will be allowed to sleep in their cars in a secure garage at a California college.

On Monday, a community college in California launched a new program that will allow homeless students to sleep in their cars in a safe parking garage.

The Safe Parking Pilot Program was started by Long Beach Community College (LBCC) to address the needs of students who do not have a permanent residence on campus. It’s thought to be the only program of its kind in the immediate vicinity.

Any presently enrolled student who is homeless will be permitted to remain in the Pacific Coast Parking Structure on campus. They can stay in the facilities from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. PT seven days a week.

LBCC secured a contract with an independent security service to keep watch throughout the night, and guards will be on duty until June 2022 at the earliest.

In addition to having a parking spot, homeless students will enjoy nighttime access to toilets and free Wi-Fi. During the early morning hours, there will also be shower facilities on campus.

The college will also provide counseling to students who enroll in the program in order to assist them in finding a more permanent solution.

The application does, however, have some limitations. “Eligible homeless students must be self-sufficient, with no spouses, partners, or children sleeping in the van with them,” according to the program’s guidelines. Service and emotional support animals, on the other hand, will be permitted to stay with their owners.

According to the Los Angeles Times, two students have already enrolled, and nine more have applied.

"Our goal for this program is for it to serve as a road to housing stability for our students," said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the LBCC Board of Trustees. "These students would normally have to worry about their vehicles being broken into every night, trying not to be seen or harassed, and avoiding having the police called on them, all while completing their studies." It could be a draining scenario that makes progress more challenging." Dr. Mike Muoz, the Interim Superintendent of the LBCC District, indicated that at least 70 kids sleep in their cars every night. However, he believes the true number of homeless students is "very possibly larger."