Home Secretary Unveils Sweeping Police Reforms Amid Growing Crime Concerns

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is set to present a major overhaul of the UK’s policing system, which she claims will be the most significant in two centuries. In a statement scheduled for Monday afternoon in the House of Commons, Mahmood will outline her plans to address a growing crisis of everyday crime, including shoplifting and phone theft, which she argues have been going unpunished for too long.

National Police Service to Tackle Major Crimes

Central to Mahmood’s proposals is the creation of a new National Police Service (NPS), designed to take on cross-regional and international crime, akin to the role of the FBI in the United States. This new force would work alongside local police, which are expected to continue handling more localized incidents.

One of the most ambitious aspects of Mahmood’s plan is the reduction in the number of police forces across England and Wales, from 43 down to as few as 12. This change aims to streamline operations and ensure a more efficient response to rising levels of organized crime. Senior police leaders, including Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, have expressed support for these measures, suggesting that the public cares more about skilled investigators than the badge worn by officers.

“While we know response times are critical, policing today must also adapt to the increasing threat of cybercrime,” said Stephens. He emphasized that crimes like fraud, which impact vulnerable populations, should not be overshadowed by traditional concerns like burglaries or car thefts.

Despite backing from high-ranking police figures, there is significant opposition within the ranks. The Police Federation, representing officers across the UK, voiced concerns over the proposed reduction in regional forces, warning that fewer forces would not necessarily lead to more effective policing. Similarly, Emily Spurrell of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners cautioned that the reforms would place unprecedented power in the hands of the Home Secretary and the NPS, potentially bypassing local accountability.

Response Times and Accountability on the Line

Mahmood has also proposed setting stricter targets for police response times, with forces in rural areas expected to arrive within 20 minutes and 15 minutes in urban settings. This initiative is part of her broader goal to improve service delivery and reduce bureaucracy within police departments. The Home Secretary has also signaled the introduction of a “licence to practice” for police officers, alongside a stronger system of accountability to allow her to sack underperforming chief constables.

In an effort to modernize the police force, Mahmood’s plan includes an increased emphasis on digital crime. With the rise of deepfakes, cybercrime, and artificial intelligence-driven fraud, police forces will be expected to hire more technology specialists. Mahmood argues that fraudsters and organized criminals are outsmarting traditional policing, and that this new model will better equip officers to handle these emerging threats.

The proposal also includes a £7 million investment to combat shoplifting, with £5 million dedicated to Operational Opal, a national intelligence-sharing unit focused on tackling shoplifting gangs.

Critics, including Labour’s shadow policing minister Matt Vickers, have expressed concerns about the long-term impact of these reforms, particularly the potential erosion of community-based policing. Vickers warned that these changes, which could take up to a decade to fully implement, might undermine public trust in the police and distract from Labour’s record on policing.

As the government prepares to roll out these changes, it remains clear that the future of policing in England and Wales will undergo a radical transformation, with both supporters and critics alike closely watching the results of this ambitious agenda.