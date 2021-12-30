Home prices in two Merseyside communities have risen by £62,000.

In just one year, house prices in two Merseyside communities have risen by about £62,000 each.

The surge in house prices is most noticeable in one area of Merseyside, where property values have risen by up to 18% in the last year.

According to Halifax, housing prices in Widnes and Wirral have risen dramatically in the last year.

In just one year, the average house price in Widnes increased by 17.8 percent, from £189,247 to £222,876. This equals a £33,629 increase.

The average price of a home in Wirral has risen from £214,107 in 2020 to £276,042 in 2021, according to the data. This equates to a £61,935 rise in average price.

Wirral and Widnes were among the top 20 places in the UK where property prices rose the highest, trailing only Taunton in the South West, Newark, and Hereford.

Four regions from the North West, three from Yorkshire and the Humber, and two from Scotland are among the top 20 areas for home price growth, indicating a spike in Northern house prices.

House prices increased by the UK average or more in practically every region from the Midlands to Scotland during the last year.

This contrasts with 2020, when London and the South were home to 11 of the top-performing areas.

“This is arguably most clearly illustrated in the UK’s capital,” said Russell Galley, Managing Director of Halifax. It’s very often that no London boroughs appear among the places with the fastest-growing housing prices, but that’s the case in 2021.

“This shift matches what we’ve seen from property buyers over the last year: a shift away from large cities and toward the suburbs and beyond.”