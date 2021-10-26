Home prices in 20 U.S. cities hit all-time highs in August, with Phoenix leading the way.

According to the Associated Press, home prices in 20 U.S. cities soared to all-time highs in August, with Phoenix reporting the largest gain.

The COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, has prompted many Americans to look for new homes, resulting in increased demand and higher prices in a market with insufficient supply.

According to the Associated Press, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 19.7% in August compared to the previous year, second only to the 20% increase recorded in July, which was the highest on-record gain since 2000.

All of the cities on the index are seeing their highest home prices ever, but Phoenix continues to lead the pack in terms of price gains, as it has for more than two years.

When compared to a year ago, home prices in Arizona’s capital climbed by 33.3 percent in August. According to the Associated Press, San Diego and Tampa finished in second and third place after Phoenix, with the former reporting a 26.2 percent increase in house prices and the latter reporting a 25.9 percent increase.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Mortgage rates have also been historically low, though they have risen in recent weeks, and many Americans have gained wealthier as stock prices have slowly risen since the pandemic, allowing them to finance a new home.

There are hints that the year’s dramatic price increases are slowing down. August’s price rises were marginally lower than in July a year ago, marking the first drop in annual price growth since June 2020. In addition, price gains halted in 12 of the Case-Shiller CoreLogic index’s 20 cities.

“The slowing increase in home prices shows that buyer fatigue is setting in, especially among higher-priced homes,” said Selma Hepp, CoreLogic’s Deputy Chief Economist.

According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, mortgage rates climbed to 3.1 percent last week, the highest level since April.

More people are expected to be looking for and purchasing homes as a result of this increase, before rates rise even further. In September, existing house sales increased by 7%.

Potential buyers still have a limited number of options, with only 1.27 million residences on the market in September, down 13% from the previous year. Many buyers have been compelled to act swiftly as a result of this.

The average time it takes for a home to sell is 17 days.