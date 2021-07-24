Home Bargains reveals some exciting news that customers have been looking forward to.

This week, Home Bargains stunned customers by sharing a post they’d “been waiting for” on Facebook.

Home Bargains uses its social media streams to keep its clients up to date on new things, which range from homeware to food to clothes.

The post that drew the attention of hundreds of shoppers this week, on the other hand, has nothing to do with a product.

Primark customers are taken aback by the color of the word ‘fab.’ Summer dress for £10

Instead, Home Bargains has released a new Spotify playlist that includes all of the best music you’ll hear in-store.

“We’ve had a lot of compliments on our store music lately,” Home Bargains wrote on Facebook. So…we’ve accomplished something. https://spoti.fi/3rkmAFZ” is currently playing.

The 30-hour-long ‘The Official Home Bargains Shopping List’ playlist includes songs from Vampire Weekend, Britney Spears, Sam Smith, Coldplay, and others.

Hundreds of shoppers responded to the article, eager to give their thoughts on the massive playlist.

“This is truly so wonderful, so many awesome tunes, so jealous that the workers get to hear all of these,” one user commented beneath the post.

“I adore the music in home bargains!” said another. “I’ve always believed Home Bargains has the best playlist,” a third said.

“Will be playing that on repeat,” stated a fourth, while a fifth commented, “Game changer.”

“Just what I’ve been waiting for,” wrote a sixth.

“It’s nice hearing the music folks sing along relaxed and we all need this after everything we’ve been through [sic]well done,” another added.

The whole Official Home Bargains Shopping List can be seen here.