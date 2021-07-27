Home Bargains is looking for a variety of positions around Merseyside.

Home Bargains is hiring in Liverpool, and there are a range of positions available.

Store assistants, store supervisors, an assistant manager, and a cleaner are all needed by the bargain retailer.

Store assistants can make up to £9.22 per hour, with full-time and part-time positions available.

“Be hardworking, love working in a retail business, and have experience handling cash and processing deliveries,” Home Bargains says of store assistants.

On the other hand, candidates are given on-the-job training.

Great Homer Street, The Rock retail park, Grange shopping mall, Montrose retail park, Marina Point, and the former Toys R Us store across Costco are all in need of store assistants right now.

At Grange Shopping Centre, a store supervisor position with a salary of £22,893 is available.

The supervisor would be required to finish the Home Bargains management training and “lead by example, support, and motivate staff team members.”

The ideal candidate is “proactive, versatile, and adaptable,” as well as “tenacious, diligent, and dependable.”

Anyone interested in applying for any of the positions should go to the Home Bargains careers page.

An assistant manager with a starting salary of £24,219 is also needed at the Montrose Retail Park on Edge Lane.

The assistant manager will be a store’s “ambassador,” leading by example and giving “excellent customer service.”

The ideal applicant will have prior managerial and retail experience, as well as excellent communication abilities.