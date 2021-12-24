Home Bargains, B&M, Wilko, and The Range will be open and closed on Christmas Eve.

It’s Christmas Eve, and the stores have reopened to stock up on those last-minute necessities.

Stores remain open for a few more hours if you still need a few things for the big day and beyond.

Many stores may close a little earlier than usual today to allow employees to spend time with their families, so don’t leave it too late if you need to go shopping.

Aldi, Asda, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl have all announced their Christmas opening and closing timings.

You can see all of the supermarket opening times on Christmas Eve here, and if you want to go to one of the discount home stores, we’ve compiled the opening and closing times for Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko below.

Some stores will return on Boxing Day, while others will be closed for an additional day before reopening on December 27. Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, Monday and Tuesday next week are designated as bank holidays, resulting in reduced trading hours.

Bargains at Home

These are the hours when Home Bargains stores in Liverpool are open and closed. The Home Bargains store locator can help you find your nearest location.

6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in East Lancashire

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Lord Street

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on County Road

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Hanover Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Great Homer Street

Bootle Strand is open from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penny Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aigburth Road

Edge Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Speke Boulevard

B&M

These are the hours that B&M stores in Liverpool are open and closed. The B&M store locator can help you find your nearest location.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clayton Square

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Great Homer Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Swan

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Belle Vale

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Hunts Cross

Huyton is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Prescot

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on County Road

Bootle is open from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Utting Avenue

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in West Derby

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Switch Island

On the B&M website, you may find opening hours for additional stores.

Wilko

Wilko store opening and closing times in Merseyside are listed below. The Wilko store locator can help you find your nearest location.

8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. at St John’s Centre

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Birkenhead

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Wallasey

Edge Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in Belle Vale

