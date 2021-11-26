Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko’s Black Friday 2021 plans.

Black Friday 2021 has here, bringing with it a slew of bargains from high-street businesses – but what about your favorite bargain shops?

Following Thanksgiving, which usually falls on the fourth Thursday in November, Black Friday became an American tradition. The following Friday is now known as Black Friday.

The large sales work in a similar way to Boxing Day, when shops put on a promotion to attract customers, albeit Black Friday deals frequently last longer.

New Look’s Black Friday 2021 sale features discounts on coats, shoes, and sweaters, among other items.

While big-name stores like Argos, John Lewis, and Currys PC World frequently dominate the event, what about discounters like Home Bargains, B&M, Wilko, and The Range?

Below, we’ve looked to see if any of the retailers are participating in Black Friday 2021.

B&MW

While B&M isn’t participating in Black Friday, it does have a number of offers on its website that are just in time for Christmas.

Homeware, electrical, toys, health and beauty, apparel, and everyday items are all on sale at the site.

You can see the offers here, but because B&M does not provide online shopping, stock is limited to what is available in person.

Home Bargains has never participated in Black Friday, and it appears that this year will be no exception.

The Scales

The Range has a number of bargains on furniture, kitchen appliances, and other items.

The following are some of The Range’s best discounts, which can be found on their website:

Artificial 150cm 5ft Fern Plant – was £80.00, now £62.996ft Bouncy Castle – was £149.99, now £109.99Artificial 150cm 5ft Fern Plant – was £80.00, now £62.99

Log Cabin Gift Set from the Sylvanian Families – was £70, now £49.99

Otium Six Person Hydrojet Spa – £849.99 (was £1,249.99)

Ryno 900W Hover Lawnmower, previously £49.99, is now £39.99.

Wilko

This year, Wilko does not have a Black Friday sale, but it does feature a variety of other deals.

The store is presently providing up to 30% off lighting and scent, as well as up to 50% off throws and cushions.

The Wilko’s sale can be found here.