Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko will be open on New Year’s Eve.

It’s New Year’s Eve, and the stores are likely to be crowded as people get ready for the celebrations.

The stores are open for a few more hours if you still need something for today evening or want to stock up for the weekend.

Today, some stores will close a little earlier than normal, so check ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

It’s also worth noting that, because New Year’s Eve occurs on a weekend this year, Monday and Tuesday following week will be designated as bank holidays, resulting in reduced trading hours.

You can find all of the supermarket opening times for New Year’s Eve here, and we’ve compiled a list of Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko’s opening and closing times below.

Bargains at Home

These are the hours when Home Bargains stores in Liverpool are open and closed. The Home Bargains store locator can help you find your nearest location.

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in East Lancashire

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Lord Street

8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on County Road

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Hanover Street

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Great Homer Street

8.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bootle Strand

Penny Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aigburth Road

Edge Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Speke Boulevard

B&M

These are the hours that B&M stores in Liverpool are open and closed. The B&M store locator can help you find your nearest location.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clayton Square

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Great Homer Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Swan

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Belle Vale

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Hunts Cross

Huyton is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Prescot

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on County Road

Bootle is open from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Utting Avenue

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in West Derby

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Switch Island

On the B&M website, you may find opening hours for additional stores.

Wilko

Wilko store opening and closing times in Merseyside are listed below. The Wilko store locator can help you find your nearest location.

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St John’s Centre

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Birkenhead

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Wallasey

Edge Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Belle Vale

Huyton is open from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ellesmere Port

8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in St Helens

Widnes is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Scales

Use The Range’s store locator to find out when your local store is open on other days.

On New Year's Day, all stores are open.