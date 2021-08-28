Home Bargains and B&M have devices that remove “every single bit” of tough stains for £1.

We’ve all had the dread of having to do a cleaning job we don’t want to do, especially when it contains stains you know would be difficult to remove.

Getting stains on clothes, walls, and furniture, whether from a glass of wine, a chocolate bar, or a ketchup accident, may be aggravating and irritating. There are, however, a lot of non-expensive options for getting rid of them.

LatestDeals.co.uk claims to have uncovered answers to all of your stain-removal difficulties, with the majority of them costing less than £1.

When it comes to severe stains, one size does not fit all, so we’ve divided it into pieces for you. Here’s how to get even the worst stains out of your clothes, according to bargain hunters.

For this, elbow grease spray, which costs £1 at most stores including Home Bargains and B&M, is recommended.

According to Lynne Fripp, the spray should be used in conjunction with a hot wash: “It always works,” she remarked. My daughter spilled chocolate from a Magnum on her top, and I cleaned it on 30 degrees as usual and it didn’t come out, then I sprayed it with Elbow Grease, scrubbed it in, and washed it on 60 degrees – it’s like new again.”

“Elbow Grease sprayed on stains with a 40 degree wash hasn’t let me down yet,” Tracey Glasscoe said. Even the cheapest of garments have grease and ketchup on them.”

“A tub of blackberries from when we went blackberry picking spilled out under the stroller, all over my little girl’s pastel pink favorite jumper,” Jaimie Ash continued. “Fairy and Elbow Grease did a fantastic job!”

Many customers have reported success with the Pink Stuff for tough stains on walls and carpets.

“I use the Pink Stuff spray, £1 from Home Bargains,” Sarah Cadwallender stated. My son put raspberries on the carpet and stepped on a couple, which I discovered by accident. The spray got rid of every last trace of the stain. Amazing.”

“I had a grease stain on a top that I couldn’t get out with anything, even after lots of,” Maxine Chidlow added.

