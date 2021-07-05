Home Bargain hunters swoon over a ‘lush’ rattan shelf.

Customers are gushing over Home Bargains’ latest homeware product, declaring that they “need” it.

The low-cost business has a devoted following eager to get their hands on its large selection of homeware, garden supplies, decor tools, household basics, and more.

Home Bargains uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches.

Instagram user @thehouseonthequay shared a photo of the retailer’s rattan shelf on its Facebook page.

“THE rattan shelf of the summer,” the caption stated. What’s your take on it? £14.99.”

Fans of Home Bargains can’t wait to get their hands on the spherical rattan product, which has two shelves.

“I’m in love with this!” one individual exclaimed.

“Would look lovely in my front room,” Ceri wrote.

Dawne exclaimed, “I NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Kelly tagged a friend on Instagram and said, “Love them,” to which her buddy replied, “Gorgeous.”

Laura also mentioned her friend and stated, “For the wall,” to which her friend replied, “Neeeeed this.”

“I adore this,” Eleanor wrote.

“Another trip to Home Bargains,” Carla added.

“I absolutely need this, I think you know that,” Mollie texted her pal.