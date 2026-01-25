Holocaust Survivor Warns of History Repeating Itself Amid Rising Fears

Annick Lever, a Holocaust survivor, has shared her deep concern that history could repeat itself, urging younger generations to remember that “we are all human beings.” Lever’s emotional reflections are a stark reminder of the dangers of intolerance and the importance of remembrance.

Lessons from the Past

Born in November 1943 in Nazi-occupied Saujon, France, Annick Lever was just an 11-year-old child when she experienced anti-Semitism for the first time. Walking with a friend to buy some groceries, a group of boys threw a rope around her neck, calling her a “dirty Jew.” At that point, Lever was unaware of her Jewish heritage. Her father, Pierre Xavier, a resistance fighter, had managed to keep the family safe by securing their escape from a makeshift prison in La Rochelle, where they had been held due to their Jewish lineage.

In early 1944, after a series of daring escapes and covert efforts, Lever’s mother, aunt, and grandparents were deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau. None of them survived. Lever’s mother, Lilian Xavier, died during the journey, and her aunt and grandparents were murdered upon arrival at the death camp. “I always say that my mother was just an ordinary person, but because she was born Jewish, they killed her,” Lever shared, reflecting on the profound impact of that senseless loss.

Fears for the Future

Lever, now 82, has voiced grave concerns about the current climate. “I fear it and I feel it,” she said, lamenting the rise of divisive rhetoric and violence. Both of her sons have married outside the Jewish faith, and her granddaughters are not Jewish. Lever expressed deep anxiety about what the future holds for her family, particularly given the rise of xenophobia in various parts of the world. She recalled a conversation with a German woman who had lived through the war, who warned her, “History has a way of repeating itself.” The cautionary words of someone involved in the war still resonate with Lever today.

“I am very frightened right now,” she admitted. “The Nazi regime didn’t rise up in a day. It built up slowly. Who knows what’s happening now?” Lever’s words underscore the ever-present fear of how intolerance can grow unchecked, with devastating consequences.

Lever has dedicated much of her life to sharing her story, traveling to schools, colleges, and Parliament events through the Holocaust Educational Trust. “The Holocaust should never be forgotten,” she said, emphasizing the importance of commemoration. “We must remind the world that we are all human beings and must respect one another, regardless of skin color, religion, or background.” Her mission is to pass on the lessons of the past, ensuring that the younger generation carries the torch of remembrance and human dignity.

After surviving the horrors of the Holocaust, Lever was raised by Andree Castex, the woman who risked her life to save her. Castex, whom Lever affectionately called Mimi, became her mother figure after Lever’s biological mother was killed. “She risked her life and her children’s lives for me,” Lever said with deep gratitude. “I always called her mother, but now I call her Mimi, out of respect for my own mother.”

Reflecting on her personal journey, Lever recalled how she gradually pieced together the puzzle of her family’s tragic history. As a child, she would overhear Mimi recounting her story, never asking who the figures in the photographs were, unsure and fearful of the past. “It was disturbing for me,” Lever said of those early years, before she fully understood her family’s history. Through her experiences, Lever has emerged as a powerful voice against hatred, reminding everyone that the fight against prejudice is ongoing.

Today, Lever lives in south-west London with her husband, Allen, with whom she has two sons and five granddaughters. She continues to share her testimony to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are not lost to time. “It’s crucial that we never forget,” she said, “especially given the genocides that have occurred since.”