Holocaust Memorial Day Highlights Legacy of Survivors’ Families

The head of the Holocaust Educational Trust has emphasized the role of Holocaust survivors’ families as crucial to preserving the memory of one of history’s darkest chapters. As Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) approaches, Karen Pollock has stressed that the theme of “bridging generations” is more critical than ever, particularly as the number of survivors dwindles and the specter of rising antisemitism grows.

Urgency Amid Rising Antisemitism

Pollock, the charity’s chief executive, noted the significance of this year’s HMD theme, which focuses on the younger generation’s responsibility to carry forward the survivors’ stories. With many survivors now in their 80s and 90s, she highlighted that the passing of these eyewitnesses leaves a gap in the direct testimony of the Holocaust. Recent deaths, including that of Auschwitz survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank’s stepsister, and Harry Olmer, a survivor of Terezin and Buchenwald camps, underscore the urgency of ensuring the continuation of this vital historical education.

“These survivors are not just witnesses but champions of memory,” Pollock explained. “When their voices are no longer here, the question becomes: who will carry on their stories?” She called for an increased effort to teach younger generations about the Holocaust, ensuring that the atrocities remain in public consciousness and the memories of the six million murdered are not forgotten.

In addition to honoring the victims, Pollock stressed the importance of meaningful remembrance in the face of growing antisemitism worldwide. She pointed to recent violent attacks, including the deadly assault on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney and a synagogue attack in Manchester, as stark reminders of the real threat that persists against Jewish communities.

“The rise in antisemitism is undeniable, and it’s something that can’t be ignored,” she said. “Holocaust Memorial Day must not only be about remembering the past but also about standing up against the hatred that still exists today.” She urged people to take action and fight against anti-Jewish sentiments, reinforcing that the phrase “never again” must be more than just words.

Despite the challenges, Pollock finds hope in the younger generations’ growing commitment to sharing their families’ stories. Over the last decade, the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of survivors have become increasingly vocal, determined to ensure that their family’s histories are told. “They understand that they are the legacy,” Pollock said. “They are the ones who will carry the baton.” This generation is stepping up, eager to teach others in classrooms and at public events, keeping the survivors’ memories alive long after their passing.

As Holocaust Memorial Day draws near, the event offers not just a moment of reflection, but a call to action. It serves as a reminder that while survivors’ voices may fade, their legacy can endure through the generations they leave behind—if those generations continue to carry forward the mantle of remembrance and stand against hatred wherever it is found.