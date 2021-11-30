Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, spoke tearfully about his ex-controlling lover’s tactics.

Holmes presented the account of how she met Balwani when she was in high school during her criminal fraud trial. According to The Associated Press, she got fascinated with him after moving out of Stanford University in 2003 to start Theranos.

Holmes, 37, claimed she was raped while a student at Stanford. This, she believes, played a role in her “obedience” to Balwani, 56. Before Balwani became Theranos’ chief operational officer, the two began dating in 2005. He was in charge from 2009 to 2016.

Balwani frequently referred to Holmes as inept, claiming that she had to “kill” her prior personality in order to be more focused and disciplined. This behavior began before Balwani joined Theranos, according to Holmes.

As she read over Balwani’s demands, Holmes stated, “He felt like I came across as a young kid and thought I needed to be more serious and more pointed.” Some of the demands included spending at least 30 minutes in the morning outlining her daily goals and meeting with someone for no more than 5 minutes unless there was a written cause for the extra time.

If she didn’t cooperate, Holmes said Balwani would yell and tell her he was “very disgusted with my mediocrity.”

Balwani also compared Holmes to a “monkey flying a space ship” and tried to separate her from her family so she could devote herself to Theranos, according to Holmes. Balwani allegedly pushed her to have sex with him after berating her, according to Holmes. He also allegedly monitored her food in order for her to be “pure.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The unexpected reversal occurred on the fourth day of Holmes’ testimony before a jury considering allegations of defrauding investors and consumers while endangering patients by fabricating information about the company’s development of a supposedly groundbreaking blood-testing device. If convicted, Holmes could face a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

As Holmes outlined her relationship with Balwani, the 14 jurors, including two alternates, listened intently but with little obvious emotion.

Balwani is accused of the same kind of fraud. This is a condensed version of the information.