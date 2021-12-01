Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, has another emotional day in court, this time with her ex-lover.

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, spent another emotional day in court, this time with her ex-lover and former Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

A federal prosecutor requested Holmes, 37, to read aloud some of the texts sent between her and Balwani, 56, when they were running Theranos and living together in a love relationship for five years.

“You are the tigress and fighter of God. You are exceptional, “According to documents presented in court Tuesday, Balwani spoke to Holmes in 2015. “Coming from my tiger means the entire universe to me,” Holmes answered via text. According to The Associated Press, Holmes wiped tears and her nose with a tissue while reading the texts.

While being questioned by prosecutors, Holmes had trouble recalling important events that led to the criminal fraud allegations.

Holmes had testified the day before about her 2005-2016 relationship with Balwani, revealing his aggressive and controlling behavior. Balwani is accused of using Holmes’ experience of being raped while at Stanford to exert control over other elements of her life.

The two are accused of defrauding investors and patients by falsely claiming that Theranos had invented a device that could detect hundreds of potential health issues with just a few droplets of blood. They had raised $1 billion before it was exposed that Holmes was relying on faulty data to support her assertions.

Holmes’ trial began in early September, and she is scheduled to testify again on December 7. That might be the final day of her testimony, allowing jury deliberations to begin as early as next week.

Holmes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail if convicted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Balwani will appear in court early next year, as he is being tried separately. Jeffrey Coopersmith, Holmes’ attorney, has refuted Holmes’ charges of “intimate partner abuse.” Coopersmith also told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday that if Balwani was summoned to testify in Holmes’ trial, he would invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

Despite the fact that Holmes has been on the stand since November, Tuesday was the first time federal prosecutors had the opportunity to question her under oath.

The government’s lawyer, Robert Leach, did not mention Holmes’ claimed rape or her testimony in his cross-examination of her. This is a condensed version of the information.