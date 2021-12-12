Holly Willoughby’s family includes a renowned cousin and a ‘twin’ sibling.

Holly Willoughby is a constant presence on our television screens.

The mother-of-three, who has been on television for more than two decades, shares her mornings with us and doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing updates with her viewers and social media followers.

The 40-year-old broadcaster, on the other hand, keeps some aspects of her life secret, particularly her family.

Holly Baldwin has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, and she never displays photographs of the kids' faces on social media.

“If you show one snapshot, they’re out there,” Holly has previously stated, adding that social media photos are “consumption for everyone.”

Kelly, the mother of three, is Holly’s only sibling, and fans went crazy when she tweeted a photo of the two of them together earlier this year.

Holly captioned the photo she posted on Instagram in May: “Happy birthday to my stunningly talented wingwoman… I adore you @ladywilloughby and would be lost without you… let’s see what this year has in store for us…. [emojis]” (For the record, this is an old photo shot before social distancing) [emoji].” Some viewers were taken aback by the uncanny family resemblance in the rare photograph.

“You guys look so same, both stunning x happy birthday Kelly xx,” miaa 2001_ remarked.

Instagramchaarnii_ commented on this: “Wow, you two look so much alike; you even have the same face! Maybe they’re twins “”Gosh, you’re both so alike,” _marieduffy remarked. Holly announced she was linked to an EastEnders actor in September of this year.

Holly revealed to This Morning listeners that she is Tamzin Outhwaite’s cousin during a guest detective appearance on The Masked Dancer.

On the hit competition, Tamzin danced as a Scarecrow, and Holly appeared on the same episode as she was unmasked.

Holly claimed she couldn’t believe she didn’t work out when the actress, who is best known for portraying Mel Owen in the BBC soap, sat on the sofa to chat with Holly and Phillip Schofield. She knew the Scarecrow since he was a member of her own family.

Holly praised her on This Morning: "I adored you in that scene. I obviously didn't figure out who you were."