Holly Willoughby’s co-star made a poisonous remark that brought her to tears.

Holly Willoughby has spoken out about how a sexist remark made by a co-star had her in tears.

In her new book Reflections, the 40-year-old opens out about the experience.

As rage “pulsed” through Holly’s body, she stated she was “weeping” and “shouting.”

Kerry Katona has become a millionaire as a result of her success with OnlyFans.

She explained that the remark was made when she was performing on stage at an unnamed event.

Holly didn’t say who the colleague was or what they said to her, but she did say the person had previously been critical of her.

Holly felt dejected and disrespected after the individual indicated they’d be there to help her if she made a mistake.

She reportedly wrote in the Mirror: “I cried when they left the room. I screamed. My rage was pulsing through my body as I called that person every name in the book.” She went on to declare that she would never treat a male co-star in the same manner that she had been handled.

Holly, who is one of the most in-demand presenters on UK television, has expressed concern that people believe she is more concerned about her work than her three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester, whom she has with husband Dan Baldwin.

Last night on The One Show, she said: “Everything makes me feel bad. It’s perfectly natural. But I’d say – and this is where I really need to concentrate – where does the guilt come from?” Because I believe the issue with working mothers is that I feel bad for not being able to drop my children off at school in the morning because I have to go to work.” She continued, ” “What I’m feeling terrible about is that I’m telling myself that I definitely don’t love my children because I value my career more than they do, which is why I’m doing this.

“That is, of course, not the case. I know it isn’t true since I love my children more than anything else on the globe. So, why am I thinking in this manner? And it’s because I feel everyone else is thinking the same thing.” Holly stated that she would do so. “The summary has come to an end.”