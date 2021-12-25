Holly Willoughby’s career and the TV shows she’s hosted on ITV’s Good Morning.

Holly Willoughby is the queen of television, with people unable to get enough of her.

She is a regular presence on British television, having been on our screens for more than two decades, and about a million people tune in to see her and Phil on the sofa on weekday mornings.

Holly, 40, is best known for co-hosting ITV’s This Morning, but she has a lengthy history in television, having worked in a variety of jobs.

From working on CBBC to hosting the X Factor spin-off show and appearing on Celebrity Juice, she’s done it all.

Let’s look at how Holly got her big break and what she’s been up to since her first appearance on television.

After winning an audition, Holly began her television career in 2000 on CITV’s S Club TV.

While Tina was dancing and John was hunting for love, this presentation included actors portraying a different version of the band.

Holly afterwards persuaded a friend to film her in a showreel. This got her an agent, who contacted the BBC, and Holly went on to host a children’s factual entertainment show called XChange in 2002.

In 2004, Holly returned to CITV to co-host Ministry of Mayhem with Stephen Mulhern on Saturday mornings.

She met her future husband Dan Baldwin, one of the show’s producers, during this episode.

The title of the show was changed to Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown in 2006.

Holly also appeared on CD:UK in 2005 as a temporary replacement for Cat Deeley.

Holly initially appeared on prime-time television in 2006, when she was paired with Phillip Schofield.

Torvill and Dean co-hosted the ice skating dance show Dancing On Ice, in which celebrities compete on skates under the guidance of Olympic legends Torvill and Dean.

Obviously, Holly and Phillip had a fantastic chemistry.

Holly began presenting the The X Factor spin-off show in 2008, following in the footsteps of her pal Fearne Cotton.

Alexandra Burke and JLS stunned music enthusiasts that year.

She returned to host the sixth series, which was won by Joe McElderry.

From presenting children’s television to dealing with Keith Lemon, it wasn’t a tremendous leap.

Holly formed a group. “The summary has come to an end.”