Holly Willoughby welcomes a new co-host to This Morning.

This Morning viewers were in for a treat today, as Holly Willoughby welcomed a new co-host to the studio.

Bailey, the newest member to Holly’s household, was squirming between the typical hosts, Phil and Holly.

Bailey is a 15-week-old golden retriever puppy who is the presenter’s very first dog.

The dog, who appeared to be nodding asleep, appeared to be at ease and relaxed cuddled in between the co-hosts.

Holly squeaked the dog's toy and had her full attention in no time.

Holly squeaked the dog’s toy and had her full attention in no time.

The mother of three expressed her want to have the dog on set, and Phil agreed, stating that it is very comforting.

“Very relaxing until she poops on the rug,” Holly remarked. Which will happen today at some point.” The presenter already has a pet cat named Bluebell at home, and she shared a photo on Instagram this week of the two animals interacting. She showed a short film of the cat, who appeared to be unsure about the dog.

“Introducing a puppy to a cat has to be a slow and delicate procedure,” she wrote. Bluebell had the range of the house upstairs, so I installed a baby stair gate to keep her safe.

“Over the course of a few weeks, she gradually descended, one step at a time, until this incident occurred over the weekend. Cat takes a modest step forward, but our family takes a tremendous leap…”