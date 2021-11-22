Holly Willoughby was’really taken down’ in her health struggle on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has spoken up about her illness, which she says “truly dragged her down” and led her to miss most of last week’s episode of ITV’s This Morning.

The mother of three had caught a stomach virus, which made her son Chester sick as well.

“It’s so fantastic to be back,” Holly exclaimed as she returned to the show, now looking cheerful and healthy.

If the golden rule is broken, Holly Willoughby of This Morning would ‘walk off set.’

“Are you alright?” co-host Phillip Schofield inquired, to which she replied, “Much better now, thank you.” Sorry for last week; it was a difficult time for me. And there was Chester, who wasn’t feeling good. But, thank you, we’re fine now.” Holly was replaced by presenter Josie Gibson while she was away.

Last Tuesday, when Holly was sick with a stomach illness and couldn’t stop vomiting, the Big Brother star stepped in at the last minute to save the day.

Fans applauded the Bristol TV presenter for her natural presenting talents and strong partnership with Phillip.

On today’s broadcast, Holly congratulated her replacement, saying, “Thank you to Josie as well, who did a wonderful job last minute coming in.”

“I didn’t do anything but watch you; it was a fantastic display.” From the comfort of my hospital bed, I had a great time.” Phil mocked his companion by reminding her of a scene from the previous week that she had missed. “You missed the man with the biggest penis,” he joked. “I did not,” Holly said, laughing. “I watched it.” “I’m glad I’m at home,” the two guffawed to each other.