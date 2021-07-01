Holly Willoughby sends out an important warning on what to wear on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby shone in her rainbow skirt as she twirled to celebrate Pride Month.

As her following would attest, Holly, 40, is recognized for her fashion taste, and today is no exception.

To commemorate the end of Pride Month and ITV’s Pride Day, the mother of three wore a colourful pleated rainbow skirt from Anthropologie.

Holly wore the skirt with a Zara classic white shirt and shared the crucial message behind her outfit with her 7.2 million Instagram followers.

“Today marks the conclusion of Pride month, but it’s also @itv Pride Day!” she said in the post.

“Today on @thismorning, we honor the LGBT+ community with a performance by the amazing @marishawallace… #prideispride #loveislove… #hwstyle @anthropologie rainbow skirt of dreams shirt by @zara.”

Holly’s fans reacted positively to her “bright and gorgeous” ensemble, with the post receiving over 61,000 likes.

“Wow Holly that skirt is so vibrant and colorful excellent way to end pride month,” remarked amyhardy134.

“I adore this so much!!,” commented hollywillsuk.

“Bright and lovely,” said ju9827.

“Yaaassss @hollywilloughby,” raph sew and so said. Thank you for your support of Pride!”