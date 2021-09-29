Holly Willoughby reveals Eastenders actress’s relationship.

Holly Willoughby has an unexpected link to a former Eastenders actor.

On Monday morning, the This Morning host, 40, stunned viewers by announcing she is related to Tamzin Outhwaite, 50, through marriage.

According to the Daily Star, the actress, who is best known for her role as Mel Owen in the BBC serial, arrived on the sofa to talk to Holly and Phillip Schofield about her latest TV drama role in Ridley Road.

Despite the promotion for the new BBC drama, which premieres next month, the topic swiftly shifted to Tamzin’s participation in The Masked Dancer.

Tamzin danced as Scarecrow on the hit show, and Holly appeared as a guest detective on the episode in which she was revealed.

Holly clapped her hands over her face in shock, unable to believe she had not realized it was a member of her own family.

Holly complimented her on This Morning, “I loved you so much in it.” I obviously didn’t recognize you, which is a little humiliating given that we are virtually related.”

a happy mood Tamzin said, “That’s fine!”

Holly has previously referred to Tamzin as her cousin, despite the fact that the two are linked by marriage.

Tamzin Baldwin, Holly’s TV producer husband, is a blood related.

Holly captioned a photo of the two of them together on Instagram and referred to Tamzin as her cousin.

“Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch!” she wrote. faaaaamly, in classic #eastenders fashion! Xxx Just so you know, @glamzin is my cousin.”

Tamzin was a regular on EastEnders from 1998 to 2002, and she left the show immediately after the death of her on-screen husband Steve Owen.

She reappeared in 2017 and has since been embroiled in a number of tense plotlines.