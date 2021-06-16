Holly Willoughby relaxes in her garden, soaking up the rays.

The This Morning host took advantage of the warm weather by sunbathing outside.

But as she put the finishing touches on her new book Reflections, her mind wasn’t far from work.

Holly opted for a minimal makeup look and scraped her hair back in a blue and white striped bikini. The 40-year-old reclined in her wicker chair, holding a fountain pen as she worked in the garden, topping up her tan.

Holly captioned the photo on Instagram, “Saturday’s in the sunshine… it doesn’t get any better… using the time to make the final edits to my book ‘Reflections’…

“Going through the manuscript, adding, clarifying, tweaking… getting it just right for you… not too much longer now… it’s available to preorder and the link is above in my bio… Angela Scanlon, a

TV host, said, “Yes woman!! I’m looking forward to it! Also, may we discuss your swimsuit? ”

Another said, “Can’t wait to read it!” If only we could travel back in time to October.

Mia continued, “So beautiful, I can’t wait for the book!” I’m really looking forward to reading it… I’m sure it’ll be fantastic. ”

Holly appeared on This Morning today in a white A-line midi dress with a blue floral pattern embroidered on it.

The embroidered floral voile organza Kate Spade dress, which costs £450, is finished with ruffles.