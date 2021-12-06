Holly Willoughby of This Morning was baffled by the Christmas crackers segment.

As co-host Phillip Schofield tried to explain how some Christmas crackers worked, Holly Willoughby seemed bewildered.

The pair were shown some “purr-fect” Christmas gifts for pets on Monday’s episode of This Morning.

Holly was disappointed when they pulled a “dog friendly” cracker and it didn’t ring.

“It’s not going to boom,” Phil explained, “so it doesn’t startle the dogs.”

Holly, who appeared perplexed, responded: “What are you talking about? That was a huge letdown. Then don’t take any crackers at all. It’s not a cracker if it doesn’t bang.” Holly then reached into the cracker and extracted a dog toy.

“Ohh, it’s for the dog?” she said.

“What is this item all about?” said an astonished Phillip, causing Holly to burst out laughing.

“Okay, I’ve got it, I’ve got it,” the 40-year-old stated, adding, “I’ve got it, I’ve got it.”

“Grandma’s never going to chew through that!” Phil added.

The Fortnum and Mason crackers cost £14.99.

They elicited significant reactions from some spectators.

“£15 for a cracker for your dog or cat?” Nadzipants tweeted.

“The dogs receive better presents than me!” exclaimed Phil, not Bob.

“Dogs are family, too,” LadyFerny remarked.