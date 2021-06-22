Holly Willoughby of This Morning said she was concerned for her children’s safety.

When Holly Willoughby was on her way to the studio to record This Morning at the onset of the pandemic, she expressed concern for her children’s safety.

The fact that she was taking as many safeguards as possible put her mind at peace, and she felt she was contributing to a moment of national worry, she added.

Despite having remote cameras installed in their homes in case of an emergency, Holly, 40, and co-star Phillip Schofield, 59, continued to broadcast from the studio during the lockdown, and even practiced transmitting the show from their homes.

“I realized we were doing something significant,” Holly, who has three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, said. I had the kids at home, Dan (her husband Dan Baldwin) wasn’t going to work, so I was the only one going in and out of that house, and I was scared because I thought I was responsible for my own children.

“Having said that, I knew what we were doing was critical, critical enough for me to say, ‘No, I know we’re safe at work.’ I know I’m going to come home and wash my hands, take off my clothes by the door, get in the shower, and do all those things,’ because I understood what we were doing was essential, and I wanted to keep doing it.”

“I think I’ve become better at it,” she said, adding that the previous year has forced her to adjust the way she organizes her time. There is no need for you to travel across town for a meeting.

“You can accomplish those things on Zoom while your kids are in school, and then you’ll be there when they get home.” That kind of thing, real family time.

“The kids have really liked having me back in the afternoons a lot more, and I’m back in the afternoons a lot more because This Morning is in the morning, but I’ll have bits and bobs to do quite often.”

