Holly Willoughby of ITV’s This Morning looks stunning in £50 leather leggings.

Holly Willoughby’s dress for This Morning did not disappoint, as she went for an autumnal style.

The 40-year-old dressed up typical business clothing with a white shirt and brown leather trousers.

While her Whistles shirt isn’t currently available, the brand does have a comparable ‘long sleeve Nicola blouse.’

The shirt has a V-shaped neckline and a loose fit and costs £79.

Whistles has the shirt available for purchase here.

Holly’s statement trousers, on the other hand, caught the attention of her supporters.

Warehouse’s chocolate brown faux leather wide crop pants are on sale for £47.20 right now.

The cropped trousers have a wide waistline and are made of supple imitation leather.

The trousers may be found here at Warehouse.

Holly’s dress was a hit with fans, with many praising her in the comments section.

“It’s just effortlessly chic,” one person said.

“Omg those trousers,” wrote Stacey.

“Nice trousers Holly,” Melanie wrote.

“I love this clothing,” Karen added.