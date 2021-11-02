Holly Willoughby of ITV’s This Morning looked ‘like a princess’ in a ‘beautiful’ skirt.

Today on This Morning, Holly Willoughby surprised viewers with a ‘beautiful’ dress.

The TV host wore a pleated ombre midi skirt and a pink cashmere polo neck.

“Morning Tuesday…,” Holly remarked as she posed in her This Morning dressing area. If you’re a fan of @schittscreek, you’re in for a treat today on @thismorning… #ewdavid, @instadanjlevy is on our couch… “I’ll see you at 10 a.m.” Holly’s Phase Eight skirt is currently on sale for £71.20.

Her sweater is £130 from Pure Collection.

Holly’s costume was a hit with fans, with many flocking to complement the actress.

“Gorgeous in pink, really lovely,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful colors in this combination, and the skirt is really lovely,” said another.

“Like a Princess,” commented a third.

“That skirt is beautiful,” said a fourth.