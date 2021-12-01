Holly Willoughby looks stunning in red in ‘the ultimate Christmas dress.’

For a Christmas edition of This Morning, Holly Willoughby wore “the ultimate Christmas frock.”

The 40-year-old stated on Instagram that she will be conducting a ’12 days of sparkles,’ while looking stunning in a red sequin gown.

"Happy December 1st…," Holly captioned a photo she shared on Instagram. At 10 a.m., I'll see you on @thismorning… We've got Christmas meals for your dog and beauty presents for everyone at @carolinehirons… #hwstyle #12daysofsparkle @needleandthreadlondon dress, @aquazzura shoes." Holly looked stunning, with many fans praising her Christmas ensemble.

“What a dress!!!” exclaimed Kate Thornton. You have a fantastic appearance.” “The ideal Christmas dress,” wrote another. “This dress is stunning,” Julie exclaimed. “I’m getting Christmas vibes.” “Absolutely wonderful, adore your dress, you look stunning as always,” Christine said. Instagram “You have such lovely clothes,” Stacey added. What store does Holly’s dress come from? The Aurora Ballerina Dress in cherry red is available for purchase straight from Needle & Thread.

“This light-catching ankle-length dress is embellished with red sparkling sequins and was inspired by a vintage lace tablecloth,” Needle & Thread said.

“The Aurora Ballerina is a long-sleeve dress with a flattering design and lovely flower motifs.

“For added interest, there is exquisite frill lace trimming around the neck and sleeve.” For the best look, pair it with a trendy hair ribbon.” Needle & Thread has the dress on sale here.