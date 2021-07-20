Holly Willoughby is part of the new BBC show’s “dream squad.”

Holly Willoughby has announced that she and Bradley Walsh will co-host a new BBC primetime show.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly premieres on BBC One this Saturday at 6pm, with contestants competing for a chance to win a trip of a lifetime.

The show debuted as a Christmas special in 2019, but Holly confirmed today on Instagram that Take Off will now be renewed for a full season.

The popular ITV show’s host is now on a summer break, but she took time out of her vacation to upload a promo for her new show.

Morning! said the caption. How are you doing? … just received this through of my new show with @bradderswalsh called Take off… it starts this Saturday at 6pm on @bbc… so much fun filming this one and working with a total genius/wally… #wallywalsh #takeoff #holiday”

Instagram

The new show promises “hilarious games, celebrity surprises, inspirational stories, and lots of in-flight entertainment,” with the teams competing for luxurious vacations to Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the season opener.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Entertainment Commissioner, said she is looking forward to seeing Holly, the star of The Chase, lead the new show.

“I’m overjoyed that Brad and Holly will be returning to BBC One with more Take Off,” she remarked. Take Off will offer everyone a lift with unforgettable, play-along games and our hosts’ infectious energy.”

Fans reacted positively to the message, expressing their delight at the new collaboration.

“Definitely the dream team,” one user said.

“ITV’s Dream Team @ The BBC!!!!!!” said another. “Whatever comes next”

“Looks good,” said a third. You two make a great duo. It’s definitely worth a look.”

Others expressed their optimism that Holly’s popular duo act with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield would continue.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO It’s strange to see you hosting with someone else!!! ”