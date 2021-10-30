Holly Willoughby has shared a rare snapshot of herself with her ‘twin’ lookalike mother.

Fans were ecstatic to see Holly Willoughby in a rare shot with her lookalike mother.

The This Morning host shared a selfie of herself and her 73-year-old mother Linda on Instagram as they prepared to attend the Pride of Britain awards in London this evening.

Holly looked gorgeous in a floor-length pink off-the-shoulder gown with two flowers on each side of the shoulder line.

Mum Linda chose a softer pink for her gown, which was adorned with silver sequins in a floral pattern.

“On a night where we honour heroes…” Holly captioned the photo. I’m out with mine right now… #prideofbritain.” In the comments, Holly’s likeness to her mother was noted, since both of them wore matching eye makeup and red lipstick.

“Wow twins and both looked lovely,” one fan said.

“Two peas in a wonderful pod,” another enthusiast said.

“Holly, you and your mother look just stunning,” said a third.

“Beautiful like two peas in a pod,” commented a fourth.

On Saturday evening, the Pride of Britain awards will be presented at Grosvenor House in London.

Carol Vorderman and Corrie Star are two well-known actresses. Catherine Tyldesley is one of the celebrities that stepped out on the red carpet to flaunt their stunning appearances.