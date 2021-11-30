Holly Willoughby has confirmed that she will remain on This Morning until 2023, putting a stop to the ‘quitting’ rumors.

Holly Willoughby has announced that she will continue to host This Morning until 2023.

According to The Mirror, the 40-year-old host signed a bumper deal to prove that she is “secure” on the show for at least another two years.

“It seems like everyone wants that job,” a source said, “but Holly is very much secured for the next two years on a rolling contract.”

Holly Willoughby welcomes a new co-host to This Morning.

In 2009, the mother-of-three took over from Fern Britton on This Morning, and by the end of her current contract, she will have hosted for 14 years.

Phillip Schofield, her co-host who bravely came out as gay on the show, will be celebrating two decades on the show next year.

Holly, who earns roughly £700,000 for her work on This Morning, now runs her own management company, Roxy Management, with an all-female staff.

She intimated last year that she was looking forward to a new chapter in her life as she approached 40.

She went on to say: “It’s something I’m really looking forward to. It’s been all about the kids in my 30s — raising them, keeping all these balls afloat.

“But now that they’re older, there’s a little more room for me to concentrate on what’s going on in my life.

“I see my forties as an opportunity to rediscover myself and figure out who I am.”

“I was always extremely quiet and I never really had the confidence to speak up for myself when I was younger,” she said, implying that she desired greater control.

She remarked earlier this month that being involved in women’s rights campaigning was a challenge she was looking for.

She told Christine Lampard during an event to promote her new book: “Without a question, this is an area of my life that I would like to learn more about.

“I am quite concerned about women’s concerns, and I believe I have a responsibility and a desire to help move things ahead.

“There are women who do not have the same opportunities or resources as me, and this is an issue I want to investigate further.

“I believe that’s where I’m headed; that’s my next step.”

The summary comes to a close.

“