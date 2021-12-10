Holly Willoughby finally speaks out about the rumors that she is leaving This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has responded to reports that she is considering leaving ITV’s This Morning.

The 40-year-old will join Usain Bolt and Joanna Lumley on this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show.

Holly addressed her feelings about her place on the legendary sofa next to Phillip Schofield in conversation with Jonathan and the other guests.

Holly, who has three children, has denied rumors that she wants to leave the show after twelve years “That is not how I believe. I consider myself really fortunate to be a part of that show.

“This Morning’s beauty, in my opinion, is how much it varies.

“It recently received its highest ratings in 15 years. It’s performing exceptionally well, which is remarkable for a show that’s been on the air for so long. And I believe it is because it changes, evolves, and adapts.

“However, I believe that show has something to teach us; as long as we continue to evolve, change, and move on, and are pleased to flow with everything…”

Holly also stated that she considers herself “very fortunate” to work alongside Phil.

She stated, ” “I can’t imagine living in a world without him. It would simply not be the same.

“When we’re together, the magic of that show is us two. Fridays are special because Dermot and Alison work their own brand of magic. Such co-hosts don’t come along very frequently. So you have to hold on hard when they do.” Holly described the rumors about her departure from the show as “very cruel and incorrect.”

“I do truly love him,” she stated, praising her co-host. He is someone I adore.

“We’re extremely fortunate. We’ve just been extremely fortunate. So, no, I’m not going to retire; that was a long answer.”