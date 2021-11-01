Holly Willoughby discusses ‘difficult’ experiences in her life that have left her in tears.

Holly Willoughby has spoken up about the heartbreaking occasions that made her cry while writing her new book.

The 40-year-old made an appearance on Lorraine today to talk about her new book of life lessons, which was released last week.

Reflections delves into “what it means to live a lovely life in the current world,” and Holly revealed that she was inspired to write it during a break from her hectic schedule while filming I’m a Celebrity.

“I’d become a genuine pro on being incredibly busy and multi-tasking,” she explained.

“What I realized was that when I paused for a second, I’d completely lost my sense of self.”

The This Morning host’s book was created to help her reconnect with herself, and she told Lorraine that it was a difficult process.

“There have been a lot of tears,” Holly remarked. It’s been quite difficult. It’s been excruciating. I believe that casting a light on the dark areas of your own life might be difficult at times.

“You have to be brave and dig extremely deep to do it, but I believe it’s critical because if you don’t do it, it will rise to the surface.”

“So you have to confront those things with the proper support and at the right moment for you – and this was the perfect time for me.”

The mother of three made lifestyle modifications, including 20 minutes of daily meditation, and she emphasized the importance of her TV producer husband, Dan Baldwin’s, support.

Holly just announced the launch of her new shop, Wylde Moon, which is the latest in a string of “personal” professional updates.