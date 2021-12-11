Holly Willoughby believes it is the ‘perfect moment’ for her family to grow.

Holly Willoughby’s family has grown by one, and she describes her new addition as the “loveliest, sweetest thing.”

Last night, the 40-year-old presenter welcomed a new dog into her house, and she even brought her to the This Morning studio.

Holly appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday to discuss how her family’s life has altered since Bailey was born.

“She is the cutest, sweetest thing,” Holly remarked. We’ve always been a cat-only household.

“They’ve [the kids]been talking about it nonstop. We came to the conclusion that now was the proper time. It hasn’t been the picture-perfect thing I had hoped for!” There was an accident the day after they brought the dog, Bailey, home, according to the mother of three.

Holly went on to say: “I came down the next morning, walked down to this container, and she was as good as gold… I smelled her before I saw her. She was completely engulfed in her own feces.

“She’d gone from being white and flawless to being filthy.”

“I realized I’m going to have to pick [her]up,” Holly remarked after realizing she couldn’t let the puppy run around the home.

“I’m covered [and was bathing her in the yard].” After cleaning the container, the husband was covered in it. “What have we done?” we wondered. “Apart from that first night, she’s actually pretty great. She did it on purpose, I believe. “I believe she is a really intelligent young lady.”