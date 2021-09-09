Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield of This Morning are poised to skip the NTA tradition.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of This Morning have disappointed fans by announcing that they will miss out on a much-loved tradition.

The National Television Awards air tonight, and the presenters’ hangover appearances the next day on the show have become legendary.

The event, however, has been postponed this year, and will now take place on a Thursday for the first time ever.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary usually present Friday episodes of ITV’s main daytime show.

In an interview with awards host Joel Dommet, Holly and Phil stated that they will not be required to present tomorrow’s edition.

“The best part is that it’s on a Thursday for the first time, so we don’t have to get up,” they remarked.

Throughout today’s show, Holly and Phil mentioned that they were looking forward to a boozy night at the Oscars.

Fans have erupted in laughter at famous television moments over the years, such as when they came in their nightgowns in 2016.

People expressed their disappointment at missing out on the annual event on Twitter.

“Anyone else gutted that we won’t get to watch a drunk @Schofe and @hollywills on Fridays show?” Liam Fitz said. It’s a highlight every time!”

“Can’t believe you two aren’t on tomorrow,” Ursula said, “I enjoy seeing you both present with a hangover.”

“Does tonight’s NTA awards indicate tomorrow’s show will be hilarious?” Lynsey wondered.

“#ThisMorning,” Chantal said. The only difference this year is that we won’t have to deal with the hangover the next day.”