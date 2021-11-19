Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield receive a long message from Josie Gibson.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield received a long message of gratitude from Josie Gibson.

Following Holly’s sickness, the Bristol-born presenter has been hosting ITV’s main daytime show this week.

Phillip has been in touch with his usual co-host on a daily basis, and she has disclosed that she is recovering from a “tough time.”

On Monday, Holly is set to return to This Morning.

Josie, on the other hand, has been lauded for her natural presenting abilities and excellent working relationship with Phillip.

Josie described this week as “surreal” in a statement.

Josie captioned a photo of herself and Phillip on Instagram: “What a bizarre week we’ve had!!!! @thismorningInstagram has been hosting one of the most popular daytime TV shows in the world for three days “I have to hand it over to this hero @Schofe, you’ve been my rock this week.

“You’ve not only put on the show, but you’ve also had to teach me along the way.

“Sorry for all the mistakes; you and @hollywilloughby, as well as all of our presenters, make it appear so easy.

“You’ve made me laugh out loud several times, especially in the makeup area.

“Thank you for always being there for me, for being so loving, sweet, and kind, and for being b***** hilarious!!”

Schofe, I adore you; you’re a legend!”