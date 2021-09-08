Holly and Phil’s big surprise has landed ITV This Morning in hot water.

This Morning was chastised after a huge announcement was hyped on today’s show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted Wednesday’s episode of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

The duo started the latest episode of the show by hinting at a major announcement about the show’s “biggest ever project,” which would be revealed later in the show.

After a “awkward” This Morning remark, Phillip Schofield was left speechless.

Fans speculated on what it may be, and Holly later revealed that the show had invested in its forest.

Phil explained: “ COVID has made us all appreciate the natural world around us and we thought we would like to continue that new found appreciation by doing our little bit to help the planet.”

“It’s so beautiful,” Holly said, “that we’ll have to acquire a Maid Marion and Robin Hood dress and just go through it!” I’m going to go out and get one!”

The location of the forest will be kept a secret, but the hosts have announced that they will host a future show from the lovely woodland.

However, several viewers rushed to Twitter to express their disappointment at the announcement.

“Umm, sooo, as much as I think it’s nice that the forest’s natural beauty will be preserved, how exactly is this a significant announcement?” one commenter wondered.

“They bought a forest?” said another.

A third commented: “Me thinking the #ThisMorning announcement would be exciting but it’s just that they brought a forest”

A fourth posted alongside the folded arms emoji: “That was the exciting announcement?”

However, other fans commended the show for the environmental project.

“LOVING the #ThisMorning forest,” one admirer wrote. Congratulations on your efforts to aid nature and conserve it for future generations.”

A second said: “It’s so beautiful.”

“Britain’s favorite forests,” a third added. It’s far too thrilling.”