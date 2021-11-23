Holly and Phil on This Morning are forced to apologize after Andre Rieu curses live on TV.

After guest Andre Rieu swore live on television, Phil and Holly were compelled to apologize to viewers on This Morning.

On the show, the Dutch violinist and conductor discussed his love of music, which dates back to his youth.

He was talking about two of his instructors, one of whom he adored and the other of whom he despised.

The artist began by explaining his 80-year-old teacher, who has been teaching him since he was five years old.

“I fell in love with her immediately,” he stated about her.

Holly then inquired about his piano teacher, who was his second teacher. She described how Andre was taught in a magnificent castle.

“I despised her,” Andre said. The castle was something I despised. I despised playing the piano.

“She was a b***h,” says the narrator.

As Phil and Holly each replied, “Oo sorry!” into the camera, the two presenters and the guest all giggled nervously.

Twitter users found the situation to be extremely amusing.

“I simply love it when guests accidently swear on #ThisMorning,” Meg added.

“Lol tell me what you actually think of that b**** of a teacher #thismorning,” another person added.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but this guy just shouted b**** live on television and it’s not even 11 a.m. #ThisMorning,” Ash remarked, followed by laughing emojis.

Andre isn’t the first celebrity to swear by accident on the show; Brian Cox and Martin Clunes are among those who have done so.