Holly and Phil from This Morning consume cocktails during an embarrassing situation.

Holly and Phil will be joined by a host of celebrities and guests as they celebrate Christmas in a special pre-recorded program.

A flick of Father Christmas’ fingers will instantly transform a drab studio, while another click will summon hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Phil are joined by guests Leona Lewis and Aled Jones as they enjoy Bucks Fizz and cocktails on the show.

“I’ve come to get the Christmas show on the road,” Aled explained. It’s taken a lot of practice, but I’m ready to bring – wait for it – Walking In the Air back to you two…” “Um, Aled, I’m sorry, there’s a chance we might have to stop there for a second…,” Phillip said before the music could fully kick in. I’m sorry, but Leona Lewis has been booked! Someone should’ve mentioned that to you.” “So you don’t need me?” Aled asked, trying hard not to chuckle. Maybe I’ll just come back here and keep practicing… You never know what might happen… [in a high-pitched tone of voice]We’re walking in the air…. “It’s still there!” Joel Dommett, Gyles Brandreth, and chef Gino D’Acampo are among the show’s other guests, who take part in some Christmas activities with host Josie Gibson.